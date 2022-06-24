Another DU student 'assaulted by BCL leader'

Another student of Dhaka University's Jagannath Hall has been allegedly assaulted by a Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leader, UNB reports.

Utshab Roy, a student of Pali and Buddhist studies for the 2017-18 academic session, was reportedly beaten up by Satyajit Debnath, the former BCL science and technology secretary of Jagannath Hall, Wednesday.

Utshab submitted a written complaint, accusing 25 students involved in the attack, to the hall provost and the proctor.

The incident took place in room 7012 of the Santosh Chandra Bhattacharya Building.