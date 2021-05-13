‘Ansar al Islam’ member arrested in Keraniganj

An active member of banned militant outfit Ansar al Islam has been arrested in Keraniganj, outskirts of the city, reports BSS.
Being tipped off, a team of Rapid Action Battalion-2 (RAB-2) arrested the Ansar al Islam man conducting a drive in Ghatarchar area of Keraniganj upazila in outskirts of the city, RAB-2 ASP (media) Abdullah Al Mamun told media Thursday.
The arrested was Md Rayhan Fauzdar, 33, of Rajshahi, he said, adding that books and leaflets on extremism were seized from his possession.
In primary interrogation, Mamun said, it has been learnt that Rayhan took higher education from abroad and he was active in collecting new members for the outfit by circulating different messages against the state and the government and provoking for extremist acts through social media.
The books and leaflets seized from his possession have proved his involvement in militancy, the RAB official said, adding legal action has been taken against him.