‘Ansar al Islam’ member arrested in Keraniganj

An active member of banned militant outfit Ansar al Islam has been arrested in Keraniganj, outskirts of the city, reports BSS.

Being tipped off, a team of Rapid Action Battalion-2 (RAB-2) arrested the Ansar al Islam man conducting a drive in Ghatarchar area of Keraniganj upazila in outskirts of the city, RAB-2 ASP (media) Abdullah Al Mamun told media Thursday.

The arrested was Md Rayhan Fauzdar, 33, of Rajshahi, he said, adding that books and leaflets on extremism were seized from his possession.