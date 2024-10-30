ICT sends ex-DMP DC Jasim to jail over July-August massacre

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) today sent former deputy commissioner (DC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Mirpur division Jasim Uddin Mollah to jail after showing him arrested in a genocide case filed over the July-August massacre to quell student-led mass uprising.

The three-judge panel of the ICT led by justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder passed the order as police produced the former senior cop before the court and the prosecution pleaded to show him arrested in the genocide case.

Jasim Uddin is the first accused to be produced before the tribunal and sent to jail in a case filed over the genocide committed during the July-August massacre.

"He was arrested from Rangpur early today and was produced before the tribunal this afternoon. We have brought charges of genocide and crimes against humanity against him and pleaded to show him arrested in the case.