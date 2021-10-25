Around 24,000 accused over attacks on temples, mandaps in 16 districts

Accused in the cases filed in Chandpur, Noakhali, Rangpur, Chattogram and Feni include leaders-activists of political parties, namely opposition BNP and Jamaat. Leaders-activists of the two opposition parties are also among the arrested people. A leader of the ruling party student wing Bangladesh Chhatra League has been arrested in Rangpur.

Jamaat leader and former president of Chhatra Shibir, Md Kamal Uddin Abbasi, 40, has been arrested over the incident of vandalising the puja mandap in Chandpur’s Hajiganj and clashes with the police. He gave a confessional statement before the court.

Superintendent of Chandpur police Milon Mahmud said a total of 10 cases have been filed over Hajiganj violence. Jamaat leader Kamal Uddin and 32 others have so far been arrested.

Sub-inspector of Chowhumahi police outpost Jamal Hossain filed a case over the attacks on Hindus and policemen in Noakhali’s Begumganj. BNP’s central vice chairman Barkatullah has been made accused in the case. BNP’s youth wing Jubo Dal’s Noakhali district unit president Manjurul Ajim alias Sunam has been named No. 3 accused in the case while 10-12 more leaders-activists were made accused.

In the case statement, the plaintiff said there is a rumour that former lawmaker of Noakhali-3 and BNP vice president Barkatullah instigated local leaders-activists and people through various ways to launch the attack.

Jubo Dal president Manjurul Azim told Prothom Alo that he left for Dhaka the day before the attack (14 October) after appearing at court. He has been staying in Dhaka since then.

The Jubo Dal leader said it is unfortunate that he has been made accused of vandalism and attack on the Hindu community on 15 October.

District BNP’s general secretary lawyer Abdur Rahman told Prothom Alo that police are making BNP leaders-activists accused in case after case over the attack on the Hindu community at the behest of the ruling party. As a result, the real perpetrators are getting away and BNP-Jamaat leaders are being harassed.