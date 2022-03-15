ARSA chief ordered assassination of Mohibullah

Ataullah Abu Ammar Jununi, the chief of Arakan Salvation Army (ARSA), ordered the assassination of Rohingya leader Mohibullah. Around 25 people took part in the killing. The four accused detained in this case disclosed this information in a confessional statement at the court, relevant sources said.

The four accused are – Azizul Haque, Hamid Hossain, Nazim Uddin and Md Ilias. They claimed to be members of ARSA and admitted to police that they took part in the killing.

They gave confessional statements at the Cox’s Bazar judicial magistrate court in between 23 October to 14 November last year. Mohibullah, chairman of Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights (ARSPH) was shot dead by some miscreants at the Kutupalong Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya on 29 September last year. His family has been accusing ARSA for this murder.