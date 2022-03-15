ARSA chief ordered assassination of Mohibullah

Accused Md Ilias said in his confessional statement that Mohibullah was playing a proactive role for Rohingya repatriation. But ARSA is against that. He was killed on the order of ARSA leaders for his stance against drug smuggling and extortion.
Another accused Azizul Haque said Muhibullah became so popular in the Rohingya camps. He was an obstruction to ARSA’s activity in the Rohingya camps. The plan to kill Mohibullah was made on the order of ARSA chief Ataullah. The plan was finalised in room of camp-1 at around 11.00pm on 27 September last year.
Another accused Hamid Hossain said in his confessional statement that on the day of the incident (29 September), they gathered at the house of Mostafa Kamal in the camp in the evening. There he saw 12 people, including Abdur Rahim, wearing masks. Everyone was carrying small arms.
Najim Uddin, in his confessional statement said, “Jahid Hossain shot Mohibullah twice. Foyez Ullah shot him once. Then Somi Uddin again shot him. He was shot five times in total.”
Police have so far arrested a total of 15 people. Lastly, Maulana Zakaria was arrested on 6 March. He is known to be the chief of ARSA’s Ulema wing.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Gazi Salauddin, the inspector (investigation) of Ukhiya police station, also the investigation officer of Mohibullah murder case, said Muhibullah was killed deliberately on the order of ARSA chief Ataullah. At least 25 people took part in the killing.
He further said, “The ARSA chief is not here at the moment. However, some of his associates, who were involved in the killing, are here as far as we know. Efforts are on to arrest them.”
On 16 January, police arrested Ataullah’s brother Shah Ali from the camp with illegal arms and drugs. But the investigation officer has claimed that Shah Ali does not have any contact with his brother.
Meanwhile, Mohibullah's wife Nasima Begum told Prothom Alo that she is passing days in fear as the main accused in the case are not arrested yet.
Md Hasanuzzaman superintendent of police (SP) in Cox’s Bazar, said, “Drives to arrest the rest of the accused in this case are on. The police are committed to ensure the safety of Mohibullah’s family.