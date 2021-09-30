Crime and Law

Mohibullah murder: HRW calls for quick investigation

UNB
Mohibullah
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has sought urgent investigations into Rohingya leader Mohibullah’s killing along with other attacks on Rohingya activists in the camps, reports UNB.

“Mohibullah was a vital voice for the community of Rohingya who had suffered unimaginable loss and pain when they arrived as refugees in Bangladesh,” said Meenakshi Ganguly, South Asia director at Human Rights Watch on Thursday.

“He always defended the rights of the Rohingya to safe and dignified returns and to have a say in the decisions concerning their lives and future."

Mohibullah’s death undermines not only the struggle of Rohingya refugees for greater rights and protection in the refugee camps, but also their efforts to safely return to their homes in Myanmar, Ganguly said.

Mohibullah, 46, chair of the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights (ARSPH), was shot and killed by unidentified gunmen in Kutupalong camp in Cox’s Bazar on Wednesday night.

Mohibullah had served as a leader among the nearly one million Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, documenting the Myanmar military’s crimes against the Rohingya and advocating for the refugees’ rights in international forums.

