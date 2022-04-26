Attack on Zafar Iqbal: Faizul sentenced to life in prison

Those acquitted are Faizul's mother Minara Begum, brother Enamul Hasan, maternal uncle Md Fazlul Haque .
Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal judge Nurul Amin handed down the judgment, said Mominur Rahman Titu, special public prosecutor of the court.
On March 22, the court fixed Tuesday for delivering the judgment after hearing the arguments from both sides.
On March 10, recording of testimonies in the sensational case was completed by recording statements of 35 of the 56 witnesses, said PP Mominur Rahman.
All the six accused in the case are currently in jail, he said.
On March 3, 2018, Faizul swooped on Prof Zafar Iqbal and stabbed him with a knife at the SUST Mukta Mancha during a celebration programme, 'Robofight,' of the Electrical and Electronic Engineering (EEE) department.
SUST registrar Ishfaqul Hossain filed a case with Jalalabad Police Station the following day.
On March 8, a court placed Faizul on a 10-day remand for interrogation. Later Faizul gave confessional statement before court.
On July 26, police pressed charges against six people, including Faizul and Atiqur, in connection with the attack.
On October 4, 2018, official trial in the case began by framing charges against the accused.