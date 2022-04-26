Attack on Zafar Iqbal: Faizul sentenced to life in prison

SUST registrar Ishfaqul Hossain filed a case with Jalalabad Police Station the following day.

On March 8, a court placed Faizul on a 10-day remand for interrogation. Later Faizul gave confessional statement before court.

On July 26, police pressed charges against six people, including Faizul and Atiqur, in connection with the attack.

On October 4, 2018, official trial in the case began by framing charges against the accused.