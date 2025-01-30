Ovi was at Tinni’s house on the night of her murder

Former additional superintendent of police and the investigation officer of murder of model Syeda Tania Mahbub Tinni, Md. Mozammel Haque, told the court that there were no eyewitnesses to the murder. This information is mentioned in the verdict acquitting former MP Golam Faruq Ovi, the accused in the murder case.

The verdict also mentions that the witness Sanjidul Hasan Emon, on whose deposition the investigation officer filed the charge sheet against Golam Faruq Ovi, told the court in the hearing that he knew nothing about the murder of Tinni. He had not spoken to Ovi, nor had he met him.

According to the verdict, no witness said that Tinni pressured Ovi to marry her or that if she did not marry him, she would reveal the illicit relationship to the media. Rather, the statements of the witnesses proved that Ovi was at her house on the date when Tinni's incident happened.

In the verdict, the court said that in order to punish the accused in the criminal justice system, the charges brought must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. There is no chance of considering an accused guilty just because he is absconding.