Police investigate how Fardin reached Chandpara slum

The investigators are yet to track down whether the move was on his own will or someone took him there forcefully.

An official of police in Narayanganj told Prothom Alo that the last location (radio signal) of Fardin's mobile phone was seen at Chandpara rehabilitation centre at 2:24 am on 4 November. It seems he went there on the night.

The members of DB, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and local police are conducting operations in the area to arrest some suspected people.

The official also said Fardin's body was recovered from the Shitalakshya river and his last location was also on river banks. The place where the body was recovered is around four kilometers down the river from the last location.

A source said the locals heard a chaos at a drug selling spot beside the Nabakisholoy High School on the night. It was near the Chandpara rehabilitation centre at ward no. 4. A local youth controls the drug selling spot and sells narcotics on the ground floor of his three-storey building.

The investigators are looking into every suspected reason, including involvement of drug peddling gangs, love and family affairs, political hatred, and personal rivalry due to his scheduled trip to Spain to attend a debate competition.