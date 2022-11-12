Police investigate how Fardin reached Chandpara slum

The investigators are yet to track down whether the move was on his own will or someone took him there forcefully.
An official of police in Narayanganj told Prothom Alo that the last location (radio signal) of Fardin's mobile phone was seen at Chandpara rehabilitation centre at 2:24 am on 4 November. It seems he went there on the night.
The members of DB, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and local police are conducting operations in the area to arrest some suspected people.
The official also said Fardin's body was recovered from the Shitalakshya river and his last location was also on river banks. The place where the body was recovered is around four kilometers down the river from the last location.
A source said the locals heard a chaos at a drug selling spot beside the Nabakisholoy High School on the night. It was near the Chandpara rehabilitation centre at ward no. 4. A local youth controls the drug selling spot and sells narcotics on the ground floor of his three-storey building.
The investigators are looking into every suspected reason, including involvement of drug peddling gangs, love and family affairs, political hatred, and personal rivalry due to his scheduled trip to Spain to attend a debate competition.
The investigating team visited Chandpara on Friday and collected footage from closed circuit television cameras (CCTV) of the area.
Rajib Al Masud, deputy commissioner of the DB’s Motijheel division, said they are yet to find any clue related to drug in the murder case.
The parents of Fardin also ruled out their son’s connection to drug related issues. They said no one has ever seen Fardin smoking. It is quite unbelievable to them that he went to Chandpara to purchase drugs on the night before his exam.
Does a BUET student have to commute so long to collect drugs? Aren’t these available in Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) area? the parents wonder.
Kazi Nur Uddin, the father, claimed that his won was murdered brutally, but it is now being blamed to drugs. His son doesn’t even smoke, why would he go there to buy drugs?
The police recovered the body of Fardin from the Shitalakshya river on 7 November, four days after he went missing on 4 November. His father filed a murder case with Rampura police station, accusing one of his son’s friends and some unknown people.
Later, the police arrested the friend – Ayatullah Bushra – from her residence on Thursday morning. She was placed on a five-day remand immediately.