Babul didn't give confessional statement, sent to jail

Former police superintendent Babul Aktar was produced before the court on Monday afternoon following a five-day long interrogation in police custody in a lawsuit filed over the killing of his wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu.

Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) produced him before the court of Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Sarowar Jahan on Monday.

Babul Aktar didn’t give any confessional statement admitting his guilt at the judge's room under Section 164, said Chattogram Metropolitan Police's (CMP) assistant commissioner (prosecution) Kazi Shahabuddin while talking to Prothom Alo.

Later he was sent to the jail. PBI will decide whether they will file any plea to take him to remand again, he added.

PBI was taken Babul Akter into five-day remand on 12 May on charges of his wife’s murder.