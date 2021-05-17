Mitu murder: Babul Akter evades answering questions

A month before Mahmuda Khanam was killed, there had been another plot to murder her, revealed several police officials of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI).

Her husband former police superintendent Babul Akter was in China for training at the time, the officials said.

PBI has taken Babul Akter into five-day remand on 12 May on charges of his wife’s murder. He was produced before a Chattogram court on Monday as the remand was over.

PBI officials said, Babul remained unresponsive during the first three days of interrogations and spoke only a little after that.

They also said, Babul was worried about his children’s future and wept a few times.

He, however, avoided all the questions related to the motive of killing his wife just saying, “You already know everything. What I am supposed to say?”

Babul was shown arrested on 12 May in a murder case filed by Mitu’s father. PBI took him to Chattogram from Dhaka to interrogate two days earlier of that. The investigation officer, Santosh Kumar Chakma of Chattogram PBI told Prothom Alo that it would be known on Monday whether Babul would record confessional statement before the court.