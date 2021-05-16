Two of the accused shown arrested in the new case

Two accused in the new case filed over the killing of former Superintendent of Police (SP) Babul Akter’s wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu have been shown arrested. They are Md Wasim and Md Anwar.

Chittagong Metropolitan Magistrate Sarwar Jahan passed the order after hearing a petition filed by the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) on Sunday at noon.

On 5 June, 2016, Mitu was shot and stabbed to death at the GEC junction in Chattogram while she was going to see off her son for school.