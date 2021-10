A special tribunal here today framed charges against three including Baul singer Rita Dewan in a case lodged under Digital Security Act (DSA) for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, reports BSS.

Dhaka Cyber Tribunal Judge Mohammad Ash Sams Joglul Hossain passed the order and set 27 January, 2022 to start recording deposition of the witnesses, tribunal clerk Shamim Al Mamun confirmed.