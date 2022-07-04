BCL leader stabbed dead in Cox’s Bazar

A leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) was stabbed to death allegedly by his rivals in Sadar Upazila of Cox’s Bazar on Sunday, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Faisal Uddin, 25, son of Lal Mohammad of South Delpara area of Khurushkul Union. He was the joint general secretary of Sadar Upazila Chhatra League.