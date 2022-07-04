BCL leader stabbed dead in Cox’s Bazar

The incident took place on Sunday evening when Faisal was returning home from an Awami League conference, said Sheikh Munir Ul Gias, officer-in-charge of Cox’s Bazar Sadar Police Station.
Locals said Faisal and the relatives of Nurul Huda in the area had been at loggerheads over the murder of Nurul Huda.
On Sunday evening, the relatives of Nurul Huda attacked Faisal with sharp weapons. Faisal died on the spot.
On information, police rushed to the spot and recovered the body.
The body was kept at Cox’s Bazar District Sadar Hospital for an autopsy, added the OC. “Efforts are on to nab the culprits”.