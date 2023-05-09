Girl hacked to death at home in Gazipur, wounded mother at ICU

The deceased Rabeya Akter, 21, daughter of Abdur Rouf, is honours second year student of Bhawal Badre Alam Government College, while the injured were Insuret Nesa, 50, wife of Abdur Rouf, and the couple's three other daughters Habiba, 18, Khadiza, 15, and Jannat, 13.

Injured Insuret Nesa has been undergoing treatment at a hospital in a critical condition.

The accused has been identified as Saidul islam, 25, son of Fazlur Rahman from Moheshtara village of Muktagacha upazila, Mymensing. He is teacher of a madrasha in Dakkhin Salna area and an imam of a local mosque.

The victim's father Abdur Rouf filed a case against Saidul Islam with Gazipur Sadar police station following the incident.