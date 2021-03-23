Crime and Law

Bodies of mother, son recovered from Dhaka slum

Prothom Alo English Desk
Police recovered the bodies of a woman and her son from Korail slum in Boubazar area of Dhaka on Tuesday, reports UNB.

The deceased are Hashi Begum, 24, and her 8-year old son Md Nirob Hossain.

Police said Hashi Begum and her son Nirob came to visit her brother Sohel at the slum on 18 March. Rubel, 30, a labourer, went to Sohel's house to see his wife and son on Monday afternoon.

After taking dinner they all were sleeping in the house. Later, locals found the bodies of Hashi and Nirob near a water body in the area early in the morning.

A team of police from Banani police station went to the spot and recovered the bodies in the morning. Officer-in-charge of Banani Police Station Nur-e-Azam Mia said Rubel might have strangled his wife and son to death due to family feud.

Rubel remained absconding since the incident, the OC said.

