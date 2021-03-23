Bodies of mother, son recovered from Dhaka slum

Police recovered the bodies of a woman and her son from Korail slum in Boubazar area of Dhaka on Tuesday, reports UNB.

The deceased are Hashi Begum, 24, and her 8-year old son Md Nirob Hossain.

Police said Hashi Begum and her son Nirob came to visit her brother Sohel at the slum on 18 March. Rubel, 30, a labourer, went to Sohel's house to see his wife and son on Monday afternoon.

After taking dinner they all were sleeping in the house. Later, locals found the bodies of Hashi and Nirob near a water body in the area early in the morning.