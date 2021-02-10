Bomb blasts in 2005: 17 jailed in Satkhira

A Satkhira court on Wednesday convicted 17 people and sentenced them to different jail terms in a case over 2005 bomb blasts in the district, reports UNB.

Among the convicts, eight were sentenced to 13 years imprisonment while nine others to nine years.

Satkhira additional district and sessions judge Mohammad Shariful Islam handed down the verdict.

The court also acquitted one accused Abul Khayer as allegation brought against him could not be proved.