Arav brought the sacks used to burn inspector Mamun’s body

Police inspector Mamun Emran Khan’s ‘friend’ Rahamat Ullah invited him to a house in Banani saying it was a friend’s birthday celebration. Three women were already there in the house as planned. Five, including Didar, Atik and Swapan, were hiding in another room in the house. Their target was taking compromising photos of Mamun with these women and using the pictures to blackmail him.

Rabiul Islam, who became known as Arav Khan in recent times, was keeping an eye on the whole incident standing a little away from the house. It was his house. However, he claimed it to be his office.

Failing to trap inspector Mamun, Rahamatullah along with Didar and Atik tied him up and beat him up severely out of desperation. Mamun died that very night. Later, Rabiul brought two sacks and a white cloth on Rahamatullah’s instructions. Then, they put the body in the sack and took it to a jungle in Gazipur, doused it with petrol and set it on fire. This information of the body being burned has been obtained from the charge-sheet of the case and sources affiliated with the investigation.