Hero Alam says, we have cooperated to find Arav Khan

Ashraful Alam alias Hero Alam has said it is a failure of police not to arrest Rabiul Islam alias Arav Khan, an absconding accused in a murder case.

"It is a failure of the police to not locate a murder accused or arrest for so long. We have cooperated with the police to find him. Nobody would know about Arav Khan if we would not have posted about him on Facebook and go to Dubai," he added. ’

He said said this while talking to Prothom Alo over phone from Dubai on Saturday.

Hero Alam said he would return home on Sunday after attending the inauguration of jewelry shop 'Arav Jewelers' established by Rabiul Islam.

He is supposed to land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 8:00am.

*More to follow...