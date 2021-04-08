Brahmanbaria violence: Confusion over death toll

Ashiqul is among those who were killed in the violence that took place in Brahmanbaria from 26 to 28 March. According to the government, some 13 people lost their lives at the time. However, Ashiqul's name was not on the official list. His name appeared on the list of the deceased drawn up by Hefazat-e-Islam. They claim that 15 people have died, including Ashiqul. The names of 12 among them are on the official list too. But names of three deceased are not included on the list made by the government. Again, the name of Nurul Islam, 22, one of the deceased according to the official list, did not appear in the list made by Hefazat.

The question is whether the number of the deceased is 13 or 15 or 16. Of the 15 people listed by Hefazat, names of six were found in the death certificates and register of the surgery unit of Brahmanbaria General Hospital. They are - Badal Mia, 28, Jahirul Islam, 40, Kawsar Ahmed, 22, Al Amin, 19, Md Zubayer (12) and Kawsar Ahmed (20). The medical certificate states that the last three were shot dead.

Apart from this, two of the injured were taken to Dhaka and Cumilla Medical College. After their deaths, their bodies were taken for autopsy. They were identified as Abdullah Ratin, 15, and Kamal Mia, 21.

These reporters spoke with the families of the other seven. They confirmed the death of those seven.