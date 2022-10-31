Crime

Police constable among three arrested with heroin

Prothom Alo English Desk

Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested a police constable with 500 gram heroin from Godagari upazila in Rajshahi on Saturday night, reports UNB.

His name is Nur Nabi. He was attached to Chandrima police station under the Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP). He is from Godagari upazila in the district.

Abdul Hai, officer-in-charge (OC) of the district DB police, said on information a team conducted a drive in Rail Gate area of the Godagari upazila and arrested him with 500 gram heroin on Saturday night.

Later, two others, identified as Mithun Ali, 32 and Raibul Islam, 33, were arrested with 500 gram more heroin from Sarengpur Policepara under the upazila based on the information provided by Nur Nabi, he said.

DB police SI (sub-inspector) Enamul Islam said a case was filed against the three under the Narcotics Control Act.

Emran Hossain, OC of Chandrima police station, said they learned about the arrest of the cop with the drug and subsequently he was suspended temporarily. The cop was on a seven-day leave.

