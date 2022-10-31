Police constable among three arrested with heroin

Later, two others, identified as Mithun Ali, 32 and Raibul Islam, 33, were arrested with 500 gram more heroin from Sarengpur Policepara under the upazila based on the information provided by Nur Nabi, he said.
DB police SI (sub-inspector) Enamul Islam said a case was filed against the three under the Narcotics Control Act.
Emran Hossain, OC of Chandrima police station, said they learned about the arrest of the cop with the drug and subsequently he was suspended temporarily. The cop was on a seven-day leave.