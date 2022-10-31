Police constable among three arrested with heroin

Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested a police constable with 500 gram heroin from Godagari upazila in Rajshahi on Saturday night, reports UNB.

His name is Nur Nabi. He was attached to Chandrima police station under the Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP). He is from Godagari upazila in the district.

Abdul Hai, officer-in-charge (OC) of the district DB police, said on information a team conducted a drive in Rail Gate area of the Godagari upazila and arrested him with 500 gram heroin on Saturday night.