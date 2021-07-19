Careless chargesheet in sensational Sri Lanka drug case

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Bangladesh Police submitted a chargesheet on a sensational 2019 drug trafficking case without detailing the key motives required for tracing trans-boundary drug rackets.

Because of the weak investigation, the chargesheet has not yet been accepted by a Dhaka CMM court.

Sources familiar with the case at the court said Sri Lankan police arrested a 23-age-old Bangladeshi national Surjamoni–an employee of a Dhaka-based RMG buying house–with 32.32 kilogram of heroin on 15 December, 2018.

Fifteen days later, Sri Lankan police also arrested two other Bangladeshi nationals: Dewan Rafiul Islam alias Hero,30, with 270.30kg heroin and Jamal Uddin, 48, with 5.298kg of cocaine from a rented house in Sri Lanka.