Cartoonist Kishore gets release from jail after around 10 months

Cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore, who was languishing behind the bars in a pre-trial detention for almost 10 months in a case filed under the Digital Security Act, has got release from jail.

He was released from Kashimpur central jail (part-2) around 12:30pm today (Thursday), said jail super Abdul Jalil.

The jail super said the documents related to Kishore’s bail release reached the jail around 11:00am. He was released after his papers were checked. Kishore’s relatives were waiting in front of the jail gate.

Earlier, on Wednesday, High Court bench of justice M Enayetur Rahim and justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order as well as issued a rule.