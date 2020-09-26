Case filed against Buddhist monk under Digital Security Act

A case has been filed against a Buddhist monk under the Digital Security Act for spreading misleading information about certain persons and disturbing communal harmony in a video message on Facebook in Rangunia, Chattogram.

The accused Sharanank Ther is a monk at Falaharia Gyansharan Maharanya Buddhist monastery in Podua union of Rangunia.

A resident of the union, Titu Barua, filed the case with the Rangunia police station on Thursday night.