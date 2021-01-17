Cases filed, 5 detained over Gaibandha polls violence

"We are operating drives to arrest the other accused in the cases," the OC said adding that extra police force have been deployed in the municipality area to fend-off further trouble.

Earlier, eight people, including a policeman, were injured on Saturday evening as the law enforcers and locals locked into a violent clash in Gaibandha municipality over vote counting.



The clash broke out as local people seized the ballot boxes of Purbo Komornai polling station of the municipality's ward 9.



The election officials had tried to move the voting equipment and ballot boxes to the district election commission office before counting the votes, locals alleged.





