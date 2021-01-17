Cases filed, 5 detained over Gaibandha polls violence

Two separate cases were filed and five people arrested early Sunday over vandalising vehicles of law enforcers and arson attack during municipality polls in Gaibandha, reports UNB.
A total of 41 people including independent mayoral candidate Anowar-ul- Sarowar, and 150 more unnamed people were made accused in the cases, said officer-in-charge of Sadar police station Md Mahfuzar Rahman.
Sub-inspector Moslem of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) battalion-13 and sub-inspector Mottadir Rahman of Sadar police station filed the cases and five people were arrested after conducting drives early Sunday, he said.
"We are operating drives to arrest the other accused in the cases," the OC said adding that extra police force have been deployed in the municipality area to fend-off further trouble.
Earlier, eight people, including a policeman, were injured on Saturday evening as the law enforcers and locals locked into a violent clash in Gaibandha municipality over vote counting.
The clash broke out as local people seized the ballot boxes of Purbo Komornai polling station of the municipality's ward 9.
The election officials had tried to move the voting equipment and ballot boxes to the district election commission office before counting the votes, locals alleged.
Meanwhile, police said local people attacked the polling officials and police as they were taking the voting equipment and ballot papers to the district election commission office after counting the votes.
As the situation started to get worse, police fired tear gas in self-defence.
Then the protesters allegedly vandalised and torched four vehicles of police and Rapid Action Battalion.
The situation was brought under control after 8:00pm.
Voting in the second phase elections of 60 municipalities was held on Saturday amid a few incidents of violence and irregularities.