Police attacked while returning with ballots

Police have come under assault at the end of Gaibandha pourashava election while returning from a polling station with ballot papers and other election equipment.

Police sources confirmed the attack was carried out by the activists and supporters of Anwar-Ul-Sarwar, an independent mayoral candidate with ‘railway engine’ symbol.

The assailants set fire to a police vehicle and vandalized three vehicles belonging to the magistrate and the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

However, activists and supporters of Anwar alleged that ballots and other equipment were being taken away without counting the votes. That is why the agitated mob carried out the attack.