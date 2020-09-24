Casino: Charge sheet against Enu, Rupon taken into cognisance

A Dhaka court on Thursday took into cognisance the charge-sheet against former leaders of Gandaria Thana Awami League and casino business kingpins in the country Enamul Haque Enu and his brother Rupon Bhuiyan in three cases lodged under the anti-money laundering act.
The court of Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge KM Imrul Qayes accepted the charge sheet and set 4 November as the next date of hearing.
Earlier on 22 July, CID filed the charge sheet with the general register (GR) wing of Dhaka metropolitan magistrate court against them.
According to the charge sheet, the two brothers were accused of laundering almost Tk 20 million.
Enu and Rupon were arrested from Keraniganj on 13 January 2020, as they were planning to flee to Nepal via India by using passports made with false names.
According to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the brothers were the kingpins behind introducing casino business in Bangladesh. They used to bring casino materials from Nepal and supplied those to buyers across the country.
They own a total of 22 buildings, plots and 128 flats in the capital and have millions of taka in different bank accounts.