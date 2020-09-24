Casino: Charge sheet against Enu, Rupon taken into cognisance

A Dhaka court on Thursday took into cognisance the charge-sheet against former leaders of Gandaria Thana Awami League and casino business kingpins in the country Enamul Haque Enu and his brother Rupon Bhuiyan in three cases lodged under the anti-money laundering act.

The court of Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge KM Imrul Qayes accepted the charge sheet and set 4 November as the next date of hearing.