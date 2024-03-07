Upazila chairman, 6 other sued for raping a girl in Khulna
A case was filed against seven people including Dumuria upazila chairman Gazi Ezaz Ahmed on charges of raping a girl and kidnapping her from hospital premises.
A complaint was lodged with Khulna Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 on Wednesday and judge Dilruba Sultana asked the dumuria police station to record the complaint as ‘case statement’, said Mominul Islam, a lawyer.
The other accused of the case are - Gazi Touhiduzzaman, Rudaghara union parishad chairman, Gazi Abdul Haque, Al Amin Gazi, Aktarul Alam, Saddam Gazi and Imran Hossain. Around 10-15 unidentified people were also made accused in the case.
According to the complaint, Dumuria upazila chairman Ezaz had raped the girl several times, with a “promise to marry her.”
On 7 January, Ezaz took the girl to his Shahpur office and raped her. Later, she was driven out from the office, says the complaint.
The girl went to the one-stop crisis centre of Khulna Medical College and Hospital with the help of her cousin.
Later, accused Touhiduzzaman, along with 10-15 people showed up in a microbus and picked her up along with her mother from the hospital.
They took the girl and her mother to Sonadanga police station and forced them to give a statement that they were not kidnapped, says the complaint.
Police did not take any action in this regard, said the complaint.
Contacted, Sukanta Saha, officer-in-charge of Dumuria Police Station, said no complaint has been lodged yet in this connection.