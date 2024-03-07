Upazila chairman, 6 other sued for raping a girl in Khulna

A case was filed against seven people including Dumuria upazila chairman Gazi Ezaz Ahmed on charges of raping a girl and kidnapping her from hospital premises.

A complaint was lodged with Khulna Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 on Wednesday and judge Dilruba Sultana asked the dumuria police station to record the complaint as ‘case statement’, said Mominul Islam, a lawyer.

The other accused of the case are - Gazi Touhiduzzaman, Rudaghara union parishad chairman, Gazi Abdul Haque, Al Amin Gazi, Aktarul Alam, Saddam Gazi and Imran Hossain. Around 10-15 unidentified people were also made accused in the case.