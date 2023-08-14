Father couldn't perceive son's involvement in militancy

Shapla Begum and her two children, residents from Pabna, were arrested from a 'militant den' at Kulaura of Moulvibazar.
Shapla along with her husband Mahtab Hossain, 35, went missing 15 days ago.
Afterwards, they didn't maintain contact with their relatives.
Relatives said they sometimes disappeared saying they were going to work.
Mahtab and Shapla are from Sreepur village of Laxshmipur union of Atghoria upazila, Pabna.
Mahtab's father is Habibur Mandal. They are van drivers by profession.
Habibur Mandal, speaking to Prothom Alo, said he is poor. He plies a cycle-van. He said he noticed the changes in his son. "But I didn't perceive that my son has been involved in militancy," Habibur lamented.
"My son, his wife and children all of a sudden left home, saying that they were going for some work. After that they did not contact us. I came to know about the matter after the arrest of my son and his wife," Habibur said.
He continued, "If my son has committed a crime, he will get punished for it, I have nothing to say about that. But my two grandchildren are innocent. I want to get my grandchildren back."
Mahtab lived in a two-storey semi pucca house in the village, which is now deserted.
Neighbours said Mahtab, his wife, children and parents lived at the house. He has a brother who is also a van puller. He stays in another house.
Mahtab married Shapla Begum, daughter of Manju Mollick of Soradanga village of Ataikula, six years ago.
After marriage, Mahtab started to change, started talking more about religious matters. Shapla also began showing signs of change. She stopped mixing with neighbours.
Although both husband and wife lived in the village, the would often leave home saying that they were going to Dhaka. They would return home after a few days.
Jalal Pramanik, a resident of the village and a member of Ward No 5 of Laxshmipur union, said Mahtab got involved in militancy three years ago. Others could sense it from his activities.
He also said that Mahtab along with his wife and children at times would go missing. They would return home after some time.
The DB police once picked him up on charges of involvement in militancy. After four days, he returned. His family also realised it by then. 15 days ago, he left with his wife and children.
When asked about the matter, Ataikula police station officer-in-charge Hafizur Rahman said Mahtab's father Habibur Mandal came to file a general diary (GD) about the disappearance of his son a few days ago.
The police officer said Habibur knew his son's involvement in militancy. He (Habibur) said his son is in hiding. That's why, the GD was not filed, said Hafizur, adding, 'We were looking into the matter when his wife got arrested.'