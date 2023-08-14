Father couldn't perceive son's involvement in militancy

"My son, his wife and children all of a sudden left home, saying that they were going for some work. After that they did not contact us. I came to know about the matter after the arrest of my son and his wife," Habibur said.

He continued, "If my son has committed a crime, he will get punished for it, I have nothing to say about that. But my two grandchildren are innocent. I want to get my grandchildren back."

Mahtab lived in a two-storey semi pucca house in the village, which is now deserted.

Neighbours said Mahtab, his wife, children and parents lived at the house. He has a brother who is also a van puller. He stays in another house.

Mahtab married Shapla Begum, daughter of Manju Mollick of Soradanga village of Ataikula, six years ago.

After marriage, Mahtab started to change, started talking more about religious matters. Shapla also began showing signs of change. She stopped mixing with neighbours.

Although both husband and wife lived in the village, the would often leave home saying that they were going to Dhaka. They would return home after a few days.