Chhatra League activist arrested for assaulting SB police

Dakshinkhan police station officer-in-charge Md Mamunur Rahman told Prothom Alo that Manzurul Haque, assistant sub-inspector of SB, was going shopping on Sunday, parking his motorbike beside a road at Ashkona area in Dakshinkhan. Some youths assaulted him up, barring his path.
Later, Manzurul Haque filed a lawsuit against seven or eight people. The two named accused of this case are Mehedy Hasan alias Sharif, 32, and Abdul Alim, 30.
Officer-in-charge Md Mamunur Rahman said they have arrested a man namely Rimon Mia. Efforts to arrest the rest of the accused is underway.
The police said it is known that Rimon is involved in Chhatra League politics. However, he doesn’t hold any post.