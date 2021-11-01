'Chhatra League extorts money from ambulances'

In an investigation, it was found some pharmacies in the hospital area run business based on middlemen. It is alleged some 25 pharmacies at the east gate of the medical college have been running such types of business. On behalf of the pharmacies, middlemen work in favour of different wards of the hospital. Chhatra League controls the middlemen and also extort money from the ambulance business.
One of the groups is the follower of Chattogram city former mayor AJM Nasir Uddin. This group is controlling the campus for about one and half decades. Earlier, the campus was under the control of students wings of BNP-Jamaat till 2006. There are no activities of any other organisations rather than the Chhatra League.
Another group of Chhatra League has become active for the last three years. They are the followers of deputy education minister Muhibul Hasan Chowdhury who is the president of CMCH managing committee. These two groups involved in clashes on the campus at least four times in two years. These two groups have been raising allegations of extortion against one another.
About the matter, Muhidul Hasan Chowdhury's follower Towfiqur Rahman said, "They (another group) have been extorting money from everywhere including controlling the middlemen and floating shops. We have to face trouble if we register a protest. The shops have to share extortion money with Habib-Shimul group of Chhatra League."
Sources said some 25 pharmacies at the east gate of the hospital sell medicines at different departments including surgery through middlemen who are under the control of Chhatra League. The middlemen wait in front of different wards and seize medicine slip. There are 58 middlemen in 25 shops. These shops have to give Tk 200,000 as toll a month.
About 3,000 patients receive treatment a day from 1313-bed hospital of CMCH. As many as 100 patients undergo operation on an average daily.
Physicians said in case of the cesarean section, hospital provides medicine and a patient is supposed to buy medicines of Tk 1,500-2,000 from outside. But a patient needs Tk 4,000-6,000 to buy those medicines due to the presence of middlemen.
There are allegations that Tk 700 is collected from a private ambulance engaged in carrying patients and dead bodies every month. There are now 100 ambulances. The hospital authorities formulated a policy in 2018 to lessen anarchy in carrying patients and dead bodies. After meeting with different parties, then mayor AJM Nasir Uddin fixed the fare for ambulance as per distance. But ambulance owners still do not follow.
Moreover, there are floating shops of pillow, green coconut, bed sheet, plastic items and fruits. Tolls are collected from these shops too. Shares of toll go to the pockets of Chhatra League leaders. Md Tarique, a reported toll collector, receives a portion of all tolls. Earlier, Noor Mohammad would collect toll.
About the allegation, this correspondent called college Chhatra League president Habibur Rahman and general secretary Al Amin alias Shimul over phone, but they did not receive.
Speaking to Prothom Alo about the matter, college principal Shahena Akhtar said, "There are allegations of extortion. Two groups involved in a clash over a trivial matter."
Panchlaish police station inspector (investigation) Sadequr Rahman said, "Two groups engaged in a clash over establishing supremacy. There are various allegations including extortion. And we are investigating."
*This report, originally published in Prothom Alo online edition, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam.