'Chhatra League extorts money from ambulances'

Extortion is the root cause behind establishing supremacy among different groups of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) on the campus of Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

An allegation has been brought about that this (extortion) mainly leads to frequent clashes between two groups of BCL, the student wing of ruling Awami League.

Two groups of the Chhatra League were involved in a clash at the main hostel of CMCH on Friday. Two students were injured. In sequel to this incident, Mahadi J Aqib, a follower of one group, came under attack on Saturday morning while he was going to attend class. This student of second year is now undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital. Police arrested two students in connection with the incident.