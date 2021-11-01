Mahadi regains consciousness: Physician

Mahadi J Aqib, a student of Chattogram Medical College Hospital, who was critically injured in an attack by his opponents, is undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital.

The physicians said, "His physical condition has improved. We will try to feed him today. However, he is not out of danger yet."

An opponent group of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) on Saturday carried out attacks on Mahadi, also a supporter of BCL. The attackers hit on his head. His brain and skull was damaged.