A police officer was allegedly stabbed to death by a suspected drug addict in the Shahebganj area of Rangpur city on Saturday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Peyarul Islam, 35, originally from Mogolhati in Lalmonirhat district.

Shawkat Ali Sarkar, officer-in-charge (OC) of Haragachha police station, said a police team, led by assistant sub-inspector Peyarul, raided the area around 3.30am on a tip-off about the presence of drug addicts there.