Countrywide protests as fury spreads over rape incidents

Protests against the growing incidents of rape, sexual harassment and violence against women continued for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, reports news agency UNB.

The recent gang-rape of a newly married 20-year-old woman at the dormitory of MC College in Sylhet and stripping and molestation of a housewife in Begumganj of Noakhali fuelled the protests.

People took to the streets and social networking sites to register their strong protests. Women blacked out their Facebook profile photos condemning the incidents of violence against women. Some male Facebook users also joined the protest programme.