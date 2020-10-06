Students’ silent march in protest of sexual harassment

Jagannath University students marched in silence to protest against terrorism and sexual harassment across the country. The students organised the programme under the banner of 'Jagannath University against Terrorism and Oppression' on Tuesday morning.
The procession started from the central Shaheed Minar of the university, went around Shankharibazar, Court area, Johnson Road, Raisaheb Bazar in Old Dhaka, Bahadur Shah Park, Kabi Nazrul Government College and Shaheed Suhrawardy College and ended at the main gate of Jagannath University. The students marched in two rows. Students, parents and people of the surrounding educational institutions participated in this event.
The organisers of the programme said the students of Jagannath University were standing against terrorism and oppression. Rapes and oppression were steadily increasing in the country along with the level of cruelty. Incidents of rape and violence against women need to be brought to justice. The perpetrators must be identified as soon as the crime occurs and their arrest and punishment must be ensured.
The students said legislation alone is not enough to bring rape down to zero. There is need for proper implementation of the law and social movement. These heinous acts are huge obstacles to women's advancement. In addition to strictly enforcing the law, everyone must stand up against terrorism and oppression from their respective positions.