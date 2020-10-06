Students’ silent march in protest of sexual harassment

The organisers of the programme said the students of Jagannath University were standing against terrorism and oppression. Rapes and oppression were steadily increasing in the country along with the level of cruelty. Incidents of rape and violence against women need to be brought to justice. The perpetrators must be identified as soon as the crime occurs and their arrest and punishment must be ensured.



The students said legislation alone is not enough to bring rape down to zero. There is need for proper implementation of the law and social movement. These heinous acts are huge obstacles to women's advancement. In addition to strictly enforcing the law, everyone must stand up against terrorism and oppression from their respective positions.