Court orders freezing two bank accounts of suspended DIG prison Bazlur

Prothom Alo English Desk
Court orders freezing two bank accounts of suspended DIG prison Bazlur
Advertisement

A Dhaka court on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to freeze two bank accounts of suspended Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Prisons Bazlur Rashid in a graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Special Judges Court- 5 judge Md Iqbal Hossain passed the order after hearing an appeal filed by ACC deputy director Md Nasir Uddin, reports UNB.

The court also ordered confiscation of all the wealth of the DIG and fixed 22 October for next hearing in the case.

Earlier, on 1 September, the court accepted the charge sheet against the suspended DIG.

Advertisement
Advertisement

On 26 August, investigation officer (IO) of the case Md Nasir Uddin submitted the charge sheet against Rashid.

ACC arrested him on 20 October last year on charge of accumulating money illegally.

According to the case statement, the suspended DIG failed to show any legal source of Tk 38 million which he had spent for buying a flat in a housing project at Siddheswari in the capital.

Advertisement
Advertisement

More News

Action to be taken against Nurul in 'rape case': Home minister

Former DUCSU VP Nurul Haque Nur

BCSM demands postmortem after exhuming Kulsum’s body

Illustration of violence against women

TIB for amending laws help establish family system in banks

TIB executive director Iftekharuzzaman

Ex-DUCSU VP Nurul arrested

DUCSU's former vice-president Nurul Haque