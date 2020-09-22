Court orders freezing two bank accounts of suspended DIG prison Bazlur

A Dhaka court on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to freeze two bank accounts of suspended Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Prisons Bazlur Rashid in a graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Special Judges Court- 5 judge Md Iqbal Hossain passed the order after hearing an appeal filed by ACC deputy director Md Nasir Uddin, reports UNB.

The court also ordered confiscation of all the wealth of the DIG and fixed 22 October for next hearing in the case.

Earlier, on 1 September, the court accepted the charge sheet against the suspended DIG.