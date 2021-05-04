Court orders release of Chattogram woman wrongly jailed

A Chattogram court has ordered the release of Hasina Begum put behind bars wrongly one and a half years ago, reports UNB.

The court of 4th additional metropolitan session judge Shariful Alam Bhuiyan passed the order on Tuesday noon, said bench assistant of the court Omar Fuad.

Hasina Begum, 28, wife of Hamid Hossain of Teknaf upazila in Cox's Bazar district, has been serving the jail term instead of real convict Hasina Akther,42, in a narcotic case as law enforcers arrested her wrongly for the similarity of her name to the convict's.

The incident came in the limelight on Sunday as defense lawyer Golam Mawla Murad drew the attention of the judge of Chattogram additional metropolitan session court -4, Shariful Alam Bhuiyan, following a police investigation.