A court of Chattogram has turned down the bail plea of Babul Akter, former police superintendent, in a case filed with Panchlaish police station over killing his wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu.

Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Shafi Uddin passed the order on Tuesday in a virtual hearing.

Shahabuddin Ahmed, assistant commissioner (prosecution) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) told Prothom Alo that the prosecution rejected the arguments of Babul Akter’s lawyers for his bail plea.