Crime

Cousin detained as 5-yr-old girl killed after ‘rape’ in Noakhali

Prothom Alo English Desk

The body of a five-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped and killed by her cousin 10 days ago, was recovered from a septic tank at Megha village in Chatkhil upazila of Noakhali district on Saturday, reports UNB.

Police arrested Shahadat Hossain, 22, son of Babul for his alleged involvement in the crime, said police on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Asma Akter, daughter of Shahjahan, went missing on 24 March while playing outside her house.

Shahjahan lodged a general diary with Chatkhil police station the following day.

Police on Friday arrested Shahadat and following his confessional statement, police recovered the body of Asma, wrapped in a polythene, from the septic tank on Saturday night, said Gias Uddin, officer in charge of Chatkhil police station.

Advertisement

The body was taken to 250-bed Noakhali General Hospital on Sunday.

During interrogation, Shahadat confessed that he raped the child several times before strangulating her to death. Later he dumped the body in the septic tank.

Read more from Crime
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement