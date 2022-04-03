Cousin detained as 5-yr-old girl killed after ‘rape’ in Noakhali

Asma Akter, daughter of Shahjahan, went missing on 24 March while playing outside her house.
Shahjahan lodged a general diary with Chatkhil police station the following day.
Police on Friday arrested Shahadat and following his confessional statement, police recovered the body of Asma, wrapped in a polythene, from the septic tank on Saturday night, said Gias Uddin, officer in charge of Chatkhil police station.
The body was taken to 250-bed Noakhali General Hospital on Sunday.
During interrogation, Shahadat confessed that he raped the child several times before strangulating her to death. Later he dumped the body in the septic tank.