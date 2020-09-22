Cumilla child murder: SC acquits death-row convict after 16 years

The Appellate division on Tuesday acquitted a man who was sentenced to death in a case over killing an eight-year-old girl in Laksham of Cumilla in 2006, reports news agency UNB.

A four-member virtual bench of the Appellate Division, led by justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, passed the order after accepting the appeal of the convict.

The convict who got acquittal is Humayun Kabir, a truck driver by profession. He was sent to jail in the case in 2004.

Advocate ABM Bayezid stood for the petitioner while deputy attorney general Biswajit Debnath represented the state.

According to the prosecution, a minor girl, a first grader, went missing on 30 June 2004. A case was filed under the Women and Children Repression prevention Act against Humayun Kabir.

The child was found dead on 4 July at Kanaksri village of Laksham upazila. Then the case was transformed into a murder case.

On 29 September 2004, police submitted charge sheet against Humayun.

On 5 April 2006, Chattogram Speedy Trial Tribunal judge AHM Mostaque Ahmed sentenced Humayun to death.

Later, on 15 April 2012, the High Court upheld the lower court order after hearing the death reference and appeal petition.

The Supreme Court on 17 April 2014, accepted the appeal petition of the convict.

