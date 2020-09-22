Cumilla child murder: SC acquits death-row convict after 16 years

The Appellate division on Tuesday acquitted a man who was sentenced to death in a case over killing an eight-year-old girl in Laksham of Cumilla in 2006, reports news agency UNB.

A four-member virtual bench of the Appellate Division, led by justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, passed the order after accepting the appeal of the convict.

The convict who got acquittal is Humayun Kabir, a truck driver by profession. He was sent to jail in the case in 2004.