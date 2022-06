Detective Branch of Police (DB) seized around 2 million counterfeit medicines in separate drives on Sunday, UNB reports. They also detained 10 members of a gang including the leader in connection with this.

A team of Kotwali zone under the Lalbagh police station of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) conducted separate drives in Dhaka city, Savar, and Cumilla on Sunday.

The detainees are - Kabir Hossain, 44, Ainul Islam, 32, Morshed Alam Shaon, 35, Al Amin Chanchal, 35, Sagar, 19, Abir, 21, Rubel, 23, Nazim Uddin, 42, Tawhid, 28, and Parvez 32.