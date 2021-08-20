Death reference hearing to be held once bench is formed

Attorney general AM Aminuddin, speaking to Prothom Alo on Thursday, said the paper book for the death reference has been prepared. Legal counsel has been appointed for the absconding accused. The cases are ready for hearing. All out efforts have been made to ensure a speedy hearing. Once the bench is formed, the hearing will commence.

He said, the court functions in a limited manner due to coronavirus. Had there been no outbreak of coronavirus, the hearing would probably have started by now.

The special court, in the grenade attack and killing incident, had sentenced to death 19 persons including former state minister for home Lutfuzzaman Babar, former deputy education minister Abdus Salam Pintu, former director of the Directorate General Forces Intelligence (DGFI) Maj. Gen. (retd) Rezzakul Haider Chowdhury and former director general of the National Security Intelligence (NSI), Brig. Gen. (retd) Abdur Rahim. And 14 of those sentenced to death were members of the militant organisation Harkatul Jihad (HuJi-B). Also, 19 accused, including BNP's acting chairman Tarique Rahman, were handed down life imprisonment, with 11 others receiving prison sentences of various terms and imposition of fines.