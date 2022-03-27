Dentist stabbed dead ‘by muggers’ in city

A 34-year-old dentist was stabbed to death allegedly by muggers at Shewrapara in the city’s Mirpur area early Sunday, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Ahmed Mahi Bulbul who worked in a clinic at Moghbazar.

Mostafizur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Mirpur Model Police Station, said police recovered the body of Ahmed lying in a pool of blood on a road around 6:00 am and sent it to Suhrawardi Medical College and Hospital morgue.