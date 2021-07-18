Destiny's Rafiqul Amin held 5 Zoom meetings from jail in 2 months

The managing director of multilevel marketing (MLM) company Destiny 2000 Limited, Rafiqul Amin, held business meetings on Zoom from the prison cell of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) five times in May-June this year. At these meetings, he discussed setting up a new company ‘D 2’ and assured the investors of his release and securing bail. These meetings held in the middle of the night lasted for minimum 29 minutes to maximum 1 hour and 22 minutes.

The prisons authorities formed a probe body after media reported on Rafiqul Amin holding a Zoom meeting from prison Touhidul Islam. And the update came after the committee submitted its report on July 10.