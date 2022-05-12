Destiny’s Rafiqul sentenced to 12 years in prison

A Dhaka court has sentenced 46 persons, including Destiny Group’s managing director Rafiqul Amin, to different terms in a case filed on the allegations of money embezzlement and laundering.

Judge Sheikh Nazmul Alam of Dhaka Special Judge's Court-4 handed down the verdict on Thursday. The hearings on the arguments of both the parties in this case filed against the Destiny Multipurpose Cooperative Society on the allegation of money laundering and embezzlement ended on 27 March.

Rafiqul has been sentenced to 12 years in prison with a fine of Tk 2 billion. Destiny chairman Mohammad Hossain has been sentenced to 10 years in prison with a fine of Tk 15 million.

M Harun-ur-Rashid, president of destiny and former army chief, has been sentenced to four years in prison with a fine of Tk 35 million.