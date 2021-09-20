DGHS driver Malek gets 30 years in arms case

Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge court-3 fixed 20 September for delivering its judgment on 13 September following the conclusion of arguments by both sides.
On 11 March, the court framed charges against him in the case.
Abdul Malek pleaded not guilty and demanded justice when Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge KM Imrul Kayesh framed charges against him.
On 11 January, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) submitted a chargesheet in the case.
RAB members arrested Malek from Turag thana area in the city on 20 September, 2020 on charge of extortion and involvement in illegal firearms trade.
Tipped off, a RAB-1 battalion conducted a drive at a 7-storey building at Kamarpara under Turag police station and arrested him.
One foreign-made pistol, one magazine, five bullets, fake currency worth around Tk 150,000, one laptop and one mobile phone were recovered from his possession.
He was allegedly involved in many illegal activities and made huge wealth by transferring employees of different departments through lobbying.