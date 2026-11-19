Activities-banned Awami League activists set fire to another police station
Leaders and activists of the Awami League, whose activities are currently banned, and its affiliated organisations attacked Muksudpur Police Station in Gopalganj, setting fire to the building and carrying out extensive vandalism.
They also set fire to 10 vehicles, including a police vehicle parked inside the station. The incident took place around noon on Thursday.
Tensions have been running high across Gopalganj amid the Awami League’s announced lockdown programme. Attacks, vandalism, looting and arson have been reported in different parts of the district in connection with the programme.
Several videos showing the attack, vandalism and arson at Muksudpur Police Station have also circulated on Facebook.
In one video, leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations are seen taking selfies and recording videos after setting fire to the police station. At one point, a man is heard saying, ‘Come on, chant Joy Bangla. ... This is Muksudpur Police Station! Muksudpur Police Station has been made Joy Bangla.’
The video also shows the activists celebrating after vandalising and setting fire to the police station.
Another video shows several hundred leaders and activists of the banned Awami League and its affiliated organisations entering the police station and setting fire to all the cars and motorcycles parked on the premises.
They are also seen vandalising every room in the building and setting fire to both the ground and first floors.
Two hours after the incident, the fire was still burning. No firefighters or anyone else were seen attempting to extinguish it.
Speaking to several local residents and journalists, it was learnt that no police personnel had been present at the Muksudpur police station building since Wednesday evening.
Taking advantage of the situation, leaders and activists of the banned Awami League and its affiliated organisations attacked the police station with sticks and other weapons around noon on Thursday. They then extensively vandalised the building and set it on fire.
They also torched police vehicles and vehicles seized in connection with various cases that were parked inside the station. A total of 10 vehicles were burnt.
Muksudpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mahmud Ashik Kabir told Prothom Alo over the phone that the police station had been set on fire and several vehicles had been burnt. Some motorcycles had been reduced to ashes.
"It is not possible to confirm the exact number of damaged vehicles at this moment. However, no police personnel were injured or killed," he said.
The police station building was extensively vandalised before being set on fire. In addition, three Grameen Bank offices in the upazila were vandalised and set ablaze.
Since Thursday morning, leaders and activists of the Awami League, banned Jubo League and banned Chhatra League have gathered in small processions from different parts of the district at the Launch Ghat area of Gopalganj town.
They marched through the area, chanting various slogans. At one point, a large crowd gathered along the Gopalganj-Tungipara Road, stretching from the Court area to the vegetable market.
The presence of people carrying locally made weapons spread panic in the area. Many were seen carrying machetes, Chinese axes, sticks, oars, shields and spears.
Meanwhile, around noon, the house of MH Khan Manju, former president of the district BNP and former chairman of the district council, on Bangabandhu Road in the town came under attack. The house was vandalised and set on fire.
Earlier, around 11am, the house of Selimuzzaman Mollah, a member of parliament for Gopalganj-1, in Kashiani, along with several houses belonging to his relatives and supporters, was attacked, vandalised and set on fire.
An attack and vandalism were also reported at FNF, a supermarket in the Post Office intersection area of the town.
At noon, protesters vandalised the business establishment and house of Oliur Rahman Hawladar, general secretary of the Kotalipara upazila BNP.
Earlier, on Wednesday night, the residence of KM Babar, MP for Gopalganj-2, in the town was vandalised and set on fire.
On Tuesday night, the house of former MP SM Jilani in Tungipara was also set ablaze.