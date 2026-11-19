Leaders and activists of the Awami League, whose activities are currently banned, and its affiliated organisations attacked Muksudpur Police Station in Gopalganj, setting fire to the building and carrying out extensive vandalism.

They also set fire to 10 vehicles, including a police vehicle parked inside the station. The incident took place around noon on Thursday.

Tensions have been running high across Gopalganj amid the Awami League’s announced lockdown programme. Attacks, vandalism, looting and arson have been reported in different parts of the district in connection with the programme.

Several videos showing the attack, vandalism and arson at Muksudpur Police Station have also circulated on Facebook.

In one video, leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations are seen taking selfies and recording videos after setting fire to the police station. At one point, a man is heard saying, ‘Come on, chant Joy Bangla. ... This is Muksudpur Police Station! Muksudpur Police Station has been made Joy Bangla.’

The video also shows the activists celebrating after vandalising and setting fire to the police station.