DB couldn’t take on remand ‘Biden adviser’ Mia Arefi in 23 days

The Detective Branch (DB) of police faced challenges in securing remand for questioning Mia Arefi, also known as Zahidul Islam, the alleged adviser of US President Joe Biden, for a period of 23 days.

The court on 2 November granted a five-day remand for him for interrogation.

Mia Arefi was apprehended at Shahjalal International Airport on 29 October in connection with a case filed at Paltan police station, involving charges of impersonation and breach of trust through false identity.