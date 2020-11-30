Sylhet MC College gang-rape

DNA test confirms involvement of four

Staff Correspondent
Sylhet

Police have received the DNA test result that confirms the involvement of four people over the rape of a 19-year-old woman in front of her husband in Sylhet MC College in September.

The four whose DNA matched are Saifur Rahman, Tarekul Islam alias Taker, Shah Mahbubur Rahman Rony and Arjun Laskar. All of them are accused in the incident.

Remaining accused in the case apparently helped to commit the crime, according to police. Police were waiting for the report before submitting the final charge sheet.

Sylhet metropolitan police’s additional deputy commissioner BM Ashraf Ullah confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

He said, “The key development of the case was the confessional statement of the accused. The process of submitting the charge-sheet to the court is underway”.

On 25 September, a group of youths tied up a man and raped his 19-year-old wife at the MC College dormitory.

After police rescued the couple, the victim’s husband filed a case with Shahporan police station in Sylhet against nine people mentioning the names of six.

Eight of the accused in the case are currently in police custody and all of them confessed to their crimes.

