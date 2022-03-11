DU student leaves hall after torture in 'mini guestroom'

However, a second year student has allegedly been tortured this time.
Prothom Alo contacted with victim Abu Taleb on Friday noon. He was not willing to tell anything about the incident. However, he said he is out of hall at the moment due to fear.
According to witnesses including third year students and Taleb's classmates, Abu Taleb was summoned to room no (201) on Thursday night on an allegation that he (Taleb) smoked in front of third year student Sheikh Shanto Alam of Social Welfare and Research Institute in Smriti Chirantan area.
Taleb's other classmates were also called there. Sheikh Shanto Alam and third year student Imdadul Haque alias Badhan of Islamic History and Culture forcefully lighted a cigarette in Taleb's mouth and they asked him (Taleb) to finish it without touching and releasing smoke.
The students said Shanto Alam and Imdadul beat up Abu Taleb as he could not carry out their order.
At the time, Information Science and Library Management Department student Shahabuddin Islam alias Bijoy and Law Department student Nahidul Islam alias Fagun also abused him.
On the same night at least 10 students were driven out of the hall on an allegation that they are irregular in the activities of Chhatra League. The students would stay at room no 301 (ka). The BCL locked the room.
However, about the allegation, Shanto Alam told Prothom Alo that the allegation is completely false. Such an incident didn't take place.
Imdadul also denied the allegation.
The allegation raised against the four are the followers of hall unit BCL president Mehedi Hasan alias Shanto.
Mehedi Hasan was not available over phone for comment.
About the allegation, hall provost Md Akram Hossain said he heard the matter. He asked the teachers concerned to know about the matter. After investigation of the incident, the next course of action would be taken.